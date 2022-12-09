Some people travel for a living, jet-setting to different cities for business; others just have an insatiable hunger to explore, taking any spare weekend and vacation day to see someplace new. In either case, the best holiday gifts for travelers need to meet a certain criteria. They need to be durable, sleek, and versatile for quick jaunts and long-haul trips.

We gathered up a long list of the best holiday gifts for travelers to splurge on this season. From dopp kits and duffel bags to earbuds and comfy pants, this holiday roundup is ready for takeoff.

Best Holiday Gifts for Compulsive Travelers

1. Troubadour Buddy Case

Cords, plugs, pens, batteries, more cords…it doesn’t matter if you’re going to the Caribbean or a conference, traveling requires a lot of accessories. Fortunately, Troubadour’s Buddy Case can wrangle all the extraneous essentials you can’t leave at home. A full clam shell opening gives easy access to the cord and plug sleeves, a dedicated pen pocket, and dual expandable elastic pockets for larger items so you’ll have no trouble finding what you need. An exterior pocket can fit a phone, slim wallet, and also has a magnetic closure.

[$80; troubadourgoods.com]

Get it

2. Peak Design Small Wash Pouch

Dopp kits are easy to find, but Peak Design’s Small Wash Pouch (little brother to the popular Wash Pouch) takes bathroom organization to the next level. The compact package has four mesh dividers inside (silicone-coated for easy clean up) that make four storage spots; there’s also a toothbrush pocket that closes magnetically, and an interior zip pocket for other small items. It’ll stand up by itself on the counter and has a hidden aluminum hook for hanging. It has a small footprint compared to most dopp kits, and boasts an outer shell made from recycled nylon that’s waterproof and carbon-neutral.

[$50; peakdesign.com]

Get it

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!