10. Olympus Tough TG-6 Camera

The best camera? The one you have with you. The Tough TG-6 weighs just 253 grams and is small enough to fit in your pocket, which means you’re more likely to bring it with you. Maybe more important, the Tough TG-6 is at home in any situation you find yourself in as it’s waterproof up to 50 feet, freezeproof, dustproof, crushproof and can handle a drop from 7 feet high. It also takes 4K video and 12 megapixel stills so the shots you get will actually be worth sharing.

[$500; getolympus.com]

