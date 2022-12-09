11. Freewrite Traveler Typewriter Get it

Your computer is great for emails, Instagram, Twitter, more emails, streaming movies…but writing? It’s hard to string three sentences together with all those distractions at your fingertips. The Traveler is a modern typewriter built strictly for writing, allowing you to get in the flow by typing without distractions. But unlike a typewriter, what you write will be seamlessly uploaded to the cloud and exported to the software of your choice. The keyboard has a four-week battery life, an E-Ink screen designed to reduce eye fatigue, and comes in at half the footprint of a laptop, so it will actually fit on the tray table in front of you.

[$499; getfreewrite.com]

