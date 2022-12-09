13. ReMarkable 2 Tablet Get it

You love the feel and nostalgia of paper, but need the convenience of digital. Enter ReMarkable 2, a slim paper tablet built for sketching, taking notes, and reviewing documents on a canvas display that looks and feels like paper, but is connected to the cloud for maximum convenience. It’s less than a quarter-inch thick, making it the thinnest tablet on the market, and it even makes the sound of paper when you use the stylist. Bonus: It does double duty as an e-reader with a two-week battery life.

[$299; remarkable.com]

