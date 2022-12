14. Eddie Bauer Ultimate Voyager Travel Blazer Get it

Remember when men dressed up to travel? Bring style back to the road without sacrificing comfort with the Voyager, a two-button sports blazer built from wrinkle-free poly with built in stretch and a DWR finish. Dedicated interior pockets for your phone, cash, glasses, and passport will keep you organized on the go.

[$149; eddiebauer.com]

