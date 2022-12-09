15. Roark Layover Pants Get it

Your pants can make or break a trip, especially if you’re moving in and out of airports. Roark’s Layover Pants take air travel into consideration with a full waist drawstring that eliminates the need for a belt, a long zipper pocket with an internal stash sleeve for your passport and travel documents, and a dedicated stash pocket for quick cell phone storage. A mesh panel across the back helps enhance breathability, too.

[$89; roark.com]

