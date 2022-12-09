16. Bose Sleepbuds II Get it

Sleeping on the road is a crapshot, but Bose’s new Sleepbuds II take some of the gamble out of the situation. Designed specifically to help you sleep better, the Sleepbuds offer a secure fit that’s comfortable to wear throughout the night, even if you toss and turn, offering passive noise blocking through the seal of the ear tips. Instead of connecting to Spotify, the Sleepbuds connect to Bose’s sleep app, which is loaded with a library of mellow sounds, from symphonic loops to the dripping of a rain forest.

[$249; bose.com]

