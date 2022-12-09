4. Filson Oil Finish Excursion Bag Get it

Carrying the Excursion Bag is as much about style as it is substance. The tan waxed canvas looks great out of the gate, but only looks better the more miles it sees; same for the bag’s leather handles and accents. But the duffel is more than just a pretty face. It’s water resistant and has an expandable nylon pocket to keep dirty clothes separate from clean ones. The 44-liter capacity is plenty big for a weekend trip, while still fitting within most overhead bins.

[$395; filson.com]

