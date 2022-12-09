5. Boundary Supply Arris Travel Backpack Get it

There’s no shortage of travel-centric backpacks on the market, but Boundary Supply sets the Arris apart with thoughtful detailing. The 35-liter pack is big enough to hold all your gear for a weekend trip, and is made from durable, water-resistant 400 denier nylon. It features a fully customizable harness system that can adjust to your torso size and length. A 360-lashpoint system lets you tailor how you attach gear to the outside of the bag, while also accepting Boundary Supply’s modular accessory packs so you can expand what you carry. Two exterior zippers have capacity for things like books, sunglasses, and a power bank, while an exterior water bottle pocket can accomodate a chunky Nalgene bottle. Unzip the clamshell opening and you’ll have full access to the interior of the bag, which has plenty of room for clothes and shoes, but also a stretchy mesh divider with interior pockets for organization. The bag also comes with a 10-liter dry bag to keep your dirty clothes separate. Grab handles on all sides and a luggage handle pass-through round out the travel-centric features of the Arris, which is also overhead bin compatible.

[$399; boundarysupply.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!