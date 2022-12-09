6. Samsara Grand Carry-On Get it

The secret sauce of Samsara Grand? It’s not just one ingredient, but a medley: A tough polycarbonate shell and aluminum frame protects what’s inside; striking, modern design differentiates the carry-on from a sea of carbon copies; 360-degree spinner wheels makes it easy navigate; and its flat top doubles as a traveling workstation. But the coolest detail is the fact it comes with an Apple AirTag and a special slot to slip it in so you can use the Find My iPhone feature to locate your luggage if it gets lost or stolen. If you or your giftee is a fan of magenta—which happens to be the 2023 Pantone color of the year—and you need wireless charging, check out the brand’s special T-Mobile collab called the Un-carrier On.

[$395; samsaraluggage.com]

