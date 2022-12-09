7. Thule Aion Spinner Get it

If hardcase spinner luggage is a little too rigid and bulky for your travel tastes, take a look at the new Thule Aion. It combines the flexible durability of a duffel bag with the ease of transport of a four-wheeled carry-on. Neat features include a removable compression packing cube (which doubles as a day bag) with a TPU lining to keep dirty stuff separate, big rear wheels to traverse tricky terrain, and a roomy front pocket perfect for stashing a jacket or hoodie. The Aion is also Bluesign certified as its outer shell fabric, lining, and mesh are made from 100-percent recycled polyester; and the polycarbonate back panel is made from 50-percent recycled material.

[$350; thule.com]

