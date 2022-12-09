8. Eagle Creek Migrate Wheeled Duffel Bag 130L Get it

When traveling with a ton of outdoor gear (e.g. ski kit, climbing paraphernalia, backpacking bits), it pays to have a rugged and water-resistant big hauler like the new, 100-percent recycled Eagle Creek Migrate Duffel. Opt for the 130-liter size (which can expand to a gear-swallowing 142 liters). The wide-opening bag has tons of features like a front zippered pocket for small essentials; a recycled bathtub-style bottom, which is made of windshield plastics from landfills; burly treaded wheels in heavy-duty wheel housings; a lockable main zipper with big zipper pulls for use with gloves; and hidden backpack straps to easily carry the duffel across rough terrain. The Migrate is also backed by Eagle Creek’s No Matter What warranty.

[$189; eaglecreek.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!