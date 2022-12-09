9. Black Tomato x Globe-Trotter James Bond-Inspired Attaché Case Get It

No better way to celebrate James Bond’s 60th anniversary than with a killer collab between luxury travel company Black Tomato and venerated British luggage brand Globe-Trotter. Together, the two have unveiled 60 bespoke attaché cases inspired by 1962’s Dr. No. Bond flick. Each limited-edition case will have one of Black Tomato’s 007-inspired travel experiences coined “The Assignment: Europe” available for presale. Each custom attaché case will be adorned with a subtle metal plaque indicating the case number that corresponds to the trip you’ve secured.

While the 007-inspired itineraries aren’t available just yet, highlights for the first multi-country tour include VIP access to the Casino de Monte Carlo, water skiing in Lake Como, and a horseback adventure through the Chantilly Forest in France.

You can secure a case for yourself or a loved one for $10K (or any multiple of $10K). A trip voucher for that amount will be tucked away in the case, redeemable against the trip. When the full itineraries are announced March 2023, you can head on your getaway, get a full refund if it doesn’t scratch your travel itch, or redeem it against another Black Tomato trip. You only live twice, right?

