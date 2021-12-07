What do you get for that stylish yet casual special someone who’s as comfortable launching a holiday feast as she’s kicking back in cozy slippers with a homemade Neapolitan pizza? We’re so glad you asked. Here it is—your grand slam, all-purpose lineup of the best holiday gifts for your wife, covering those very bases (and a few bonus ones) to elate the most discerning giftee.

Want to read her mind this holiday season? Wow your better half with these thoughtful (and useful!) gifts.

1. Aēsop Karst

Sure, you could just get her any perfume that floats your way via Instagram ads. But we all know that will likely elicit a weak smile. Instead, introduce her to her new signature scent: Karst from Aēsop. Notes of cumin, juniper and sandalwood capture that Big Sur escape you’ve both been dreaming of.

[$195; aesop.com]

2. Zuvi Halo Cordless Hair Dryer

Gals will geek out over this new contraption: It uses spatial light modulation tech, instead of a heat coil, to replicate the sun’s natural rays. Harmful rays are filtered out, giving a natural hair-drying experience that won’t damage her locks. Even better? It’s been shown to improve internal moisture levels, which means healthier, stronger hair.

[$450; zuvi.us]

3. Apple iPad Mini

There’s a good reason the internet is freaking out over the latest addition to Apple’s iPad line. For one, the recently debuted iPad Mini features the company’s new A15 Bionic chip for up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation. It also boasts a USB-C port for faster connectivity, enhanced cameras and a 100 percent recycled aluminum case.

[From $499; apple.com]

4. Janessa Leoné Ross Hat

The packable Ross Hat from L.A. milliner Janessa Leoné is made with sustainable and cruelty-free wool from an employee-owned factory in the U.S. and stores in a bag without having to worry about it losing its shape. The beige suede band and clay body give any outfit an instant upgrade, and we hear it pairs really well with après-ski.

[$237; janessaleone.com]

5. minted. The Dopp Kit

Ladies love dopp kits too. Here, beautiful prints designed by independent artists get topped off with a free custom foil-pressed leather tag personalized with her name or initials. For another great option, go for the catch-all pouch set, also with free personalization.

[$34; minted.com]

6. Bow + Sprig Jewelry Stand

Combining beauty and functionality, this stylish holder will keep her jewelry organized, accessible, and visible. All fabric is applied by hand, and the overall craftsmanship truly makes this stand its own piece of art. Choose from white, grey, or pink—with sand or watercolor patterns.

[$152; bowandsprig.com]

7. Hisense 26.6 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator

The perfect high-storage capacity model for home chefs, this elegant, brushed steel fridge would inspire anyone to up their culinary game. The full-width pantry drawer, sliding glass shelf, gallon door storage, and full-width freezer with sliding drawers keep everything super-organized even during holiday feast time. Bells and whistles include an internal filtered water dispenser and LED lighting, plus Super Cool/Super Freeze buttons to rapidly lower the temperature in both the fridge and freezer.

[$1,499; lowes.com]

8. Messermeister Custom Chef’s Knife

Sticking with the culinary theme, the chopper in the house will always appreciate a blade upgrade. For the price point, good luck finding a better steal of a steel than this eight-inch chef’s knife from Messermeister’s new Custom Collection that lets you personalize your knife with your desired combination of colors and materials. Featuring a secure and comfortable grip, “The Knife for Life” guarantee is exactly that—an included lifetime warranty for her new best friend in the kitchen. If she prefers a Japanese-style knife, check out our favorites here.

[$90; messermeister.com]

9. Maya Brenner 14k Gold 2 Letter Necklace

This customizable necklace from Los Angeles based jewelry designer Maya Brenner lets her keep a memento of your love close to her heart. Start by selecting the chain length and deciding between 14K yellow, white, or rose gold. Then select a pavé design, choose your initials—or instead opt for a first name initial with a birthstone.

[From $300; mayabrenner.com]

10. Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven

A backyard pizza oven that whips out restaurant-worthy Neopolitan-style pies in 60 seconds has to be the greatest gift the pizza partying world has ever known. Available in olive green and grey, this sleek appliance features retractable legs, a detachable burner, a safe-touch silicone jacket, and an all-important built-in thermometer—that can reach 950°F. A gas burner is standard with the option to buy a detachable wood burner as an added accessory when it’s time to up your game.

[$499; amazon.com]

11. 2018 Villa Maria Single Vineyard Taylors Pass Pinot Noir

This versatile New Zealand vino from Villa Maria’s Taylors Pass Vineyard pairs perfectly with holiday favorites from roasts to chocolate-everything. For an even bigger splurge, opt for the 2014 Villa Maria Ngakirikiri Cabernet Sauvignon ($90).

[$45; wine.com]

12. Thursday Boots Knockout

We love a holiday gift that strikes the perfect balance between luxe and practical. This heeled Chelsea boots hits all the right marks. Opt between hand-finished full-grain leather and WeatherSafe™ suede in a variety of neutrals (matte black to toffee to olive). The fully lined glove leather interior; antimicrobial, shock-absorbing insoles; and custom rubber outsoles all speak to the boots’ durability. They’re comfortable right out of the box, so she can explore a new city or kick up some dust in the country without a hitch.

[$168; thursdayboots.com]

13. Dyson Outsize

Apartment-dwellers need small stick vacs, but if you’re living in a condo or home, this oversized beauty is a godsend. The extra-large cleaner head is hungry for debris, using Dynamic Load Sensor technology to adapt suction strength across all floor types so she can transition seamlessly from carpeted bedrooms to tiled bathrooms to wood-floored living rooms. The half-gallon storage bin means she won’t have to stop mid-way through a whole-house clean to empty it.

[$799.99; dyson.com]

14. Meiomi Holiday Entertaining Set

Whether you’re shopping for a new home owner or just want to surprise her with a holiday-worthy set, this collab between Meiomi and Social Studies fits the bill. The bundle includes a bottle each of Meiomi pinot noir, chardonnay, and cabernet sauvignon; an 8×8″ cutting board, 4 Schott Zwiesel Wine Glasses; 4 sage plates, bowls, and saucer plates; 4 table knives, spoons, forks, and salad forks; and 4 linen napkins. It makes for a stunning tablescape all year round, whether you’re entertaining friends and family for holidays, birthdays, or something in between.

[$500; meiomi.com]

15. Love Jo Smoked Plum & Leather

If she’s less inclined to wear floral perfume, we can’t recommend this intoxicating scent more. Plum liqueur, aged cognac, cinnamon, cedarwood, and leather marry together to create a fragrance that’s sweet, earthy, musky, and smoky all at once.

[$155; joloves.com]

16. Reformation York Coat

Unless you really know her style, we don’t recommend you shop for anything other than outerwear, shoes, and accessories. This black and white checkered coat is a timeless piece. The double-breasted center has front buttons so she can wear it open or closed for versatility. Thoughtful details—like slightly padded shoulders and notched lapels—elevate the styling and create a more fitted silhouette. Best of all, the coat’s made of deadstock fabric—essentially scraps and over-ordered fabric from factories and warehouses. Who doesn’t love a chic, sustainable gift?

[$328; thereformation.com]

17. Rothy’s Merino Slipper

Merino wool and Rothy’s signature washable thread are crafted into the ultimate slipper. The snuggly sherpa lining and supportive outsoles make these perfect for indoor and outdoor wear. And let us reiterate: They’re machine washable!

[$155; rothys.com]

18. On Running Cloudstratus

Beginner runners and five-time marathoners alike will love these running kicks. On shoes are a master class in maximum cushioning. Its Cloudtec® system is multifaceted. The midsole cushioning compresses when your foot strikes the ground to absorb shock, then The Speedboard®—a liquid-injected plate in between the midsole and upper—flexes to slingshot energy from impact to propel her forward.

[$170; on-running.com]

19. Citizenry Novela Alpaca Throw

A supremely soft alpaca throw blanket handwoven in the Andes Mountains of Peru? This is about as foolproof as holiday gifts get. Choose between tan or indigo stripes, depending on the color scheme of your bedroom or living room.

[$175; the-citizenry.com]

20. Dr. Martens Leona Women’s Vintage Smooth Leather Heeled Boots

An edgier offering from Dr. Martens, this heeled boot is crafted from smooth leather with a subtle grained effect. The commando tread, platform sole, and chunky heel offer some height and toughness that’s balanced by antiquated brass eyelets and thin laces.

[$170; drmartens.com]

21. Framebridge The Newlywed Gift: 14×16

Newlyweds? Mark your first holiday as Mr. and Mrs. with a framed photo from your wedding day. The frame has a personalized mat caption on the front so you can add the date, where you got hitched, or a message for your wife. There’s also a secret story pocket on the back. Choose among five frame colors, upload the photo, and Framebridge will do the rest—including packaging it in a premium gift box with a matching bow.

[$129; framebridge.com]

22. Garmin Venu Sq

Garmin’s latest GPS watch combines wear-everywhere style with fitness-minded specs that monitors everything from her body’s energy levels to best determine when to train, stress levels, hydration (by logging fluid intake), period or pregnancy tracking and more. She’ll love the touchscreen functionality and pre-loaded workouts.

[$199.99; garmin.com]

