If you think you need a pricey gym membership to build muscle or functional fitness, think again: The best home gym equipment for small spaces affords you the versatility of a weight room in a compact size, often for less than the cost of a membership at a brick and mortar gym.

Home gym setups no longer have to be hodge-podged together with a few dumbbells, an ab roller, and a pullup bar. The best home gym equipment for small spaces offers you a single comprehensive unit with a range of resistance types to be used across myriad exercises, usually contained in a small package you can tuck away out of sight. And with the rise of smart home fitness equipment, you can snag an at-home gym setup that includes personalized programming and even the hands-on feedback you’d get from a personal trainer or class instructor.

From suspension trainers to collapsible cable machines to full-on squat racks, we’ve got the best home gym equipment for small spaces, whether you live in an apartment or just want to create a. home gym in your basement or spare room. No matter your goal—build serious mass, maintain functional movement, or just get fit—this home gym equipment for small spaces guarantees a thorough workout, day after day, without having to leave your house.

1. TRX Home2 System

Originally created by Navy SEALs, TRX was founded on the idea that you should be able to work out anywhere, without any weights, and still build muscle and strength. This suspension trainer comes with door anchors and strength bands that can be used in endless combinations to let you squat, press, and pull with dynamic resistance. The Home2 also comes with a 30-day free trial to the TRX Training Club, which gives you access to over 500 videos and daily live classes.

[$200; trxtraining.com]

