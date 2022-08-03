Best Home Gym Equipment for Small Spaces

2. Tonal Get it

Uniquely designed, Tonal is a sleek, minimalist workout system that adapts to your personal strength progress. Two arms unfold from the side of the mirror and, much like a gym’s cable machine, utilize different handles and attachments (sold separately) to have you work different planes of motion (all moves are displayed on the screen in front of you). The AI analyzes your base strength, then adjusts the resistance of each exercise to meet your body where it’s currently at. You can choose from thousands of workouts in Tonal’s library, and the machine is capable of over 200 moves.

[$3,495, plus $495 for smart accessories; tonal.com]

