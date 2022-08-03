Best Home Gym Equipment for Small Spaces

3. MIRROR Pro Get it

This total-body workout machine masquerades as a sleek mirror until you’re ready to work out, when it switches over to display a trainer, ready to lead you through thousands of live or on-demand workouts. The front-facing camera allows instructors to give you live feedback, and you can also see your friends during a group MIRROR workout. The Pro comes with smart dumbbells, resistance bands, a yoga bock, yoga mat, and foam roller to offer you the full gym experience. Note: MIRROR does require a separate $39/mo subscription.

[$1795; mirror.co]

