Gear

Best Home Gym Equipment for Small Spaces

A regular mirror when not in use, the Mirror home gym transforms into a full workout machine.
3. MIRROR Pro

Get it

This total-body workout machine masquerades as a sleek mirror until you’re ready to work out, when it switches over to display a trainer, ready to lead you through thousands of live or on-demand workouts. The front-facing camera allows instructors to give you live feedback, and you can also see your friends during a group MIRROR workout. The Pro comes with smart dumbbells, resistance bands, a yoga bock, yoga mat, and foam roller to offer you the full gym experience. Note: MIRROR does require a separate $39/mo subscription.

[$1795; mirror.co]

