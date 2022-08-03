Best Home Gym Equipment for Small Spaces

4. BodyBoss 2.0 System Get it

The BodyBoss 2.0 utilizes a proprietary base for you to stand on that has 10 different points of attachment to hook the included resistance bands to. (These provide about 30 pounds of resistance at normal length, but up to 80 pounds when stretched.) This setup comes with different handholds, including a curl or back squat bar, wrist attachments to add resistance to something like shadow boxing, and handles for curls and presses. Together, you can create hundreds of different exercises—and when you’re done, the whole system is thin enough to slide under a couch or bed.

[$99; bodybossportablegym.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!