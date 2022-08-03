Best Home Gym Equipment for Small Spaces

5. Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Get it

The OG home gym machine still reigns supreme, and Bowflex’s Xtreme is the best value for the price. This all-in-one setup comes with a seated bench, several pulleys at adjustable heights, handle attachments, an integrated lat tower for pullups, and removable leg extension/curl attachments. Together, you can perform 65-plus exercises with this system, including incline presses, lat pull downs, curls, squats, and more. Resistance is adjustable up to 210 pounds, but you can upgrade to 310 pounds for more potential for progress. This is great for garage or basement gyms (with tall ceilings).

[$1,499; bowflex.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!