Best Home Gym Equipment for Small Spaces

6. Total Gym Supreme

The Total Gym Supreme system utilizes an incline bench and cable system to offer versatile movements with solid resistance, all in a foldable package. The Supreme has eight levels of resistance and comes with a ton of different attachments—a squat stand, dip bars, and leg pull accessories—to accommodate over 70 exercises (there’s even a guide book). The whole system folds up so you can slide it out of the way.

[$699; totalgymdirect.com]

