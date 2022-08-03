Best Home Gym Equipment for Small Spaces

8. Marcy Smith Machine/Cage System Get it

If you want the full gym setup, the Marcy Smith Machine/Cage System has it all: a Smith machine-style barbell; weight plate holder (plates sold separately); a bench; pullup bar; movable cable pulley system; endless attachments including triceps ropes, ankle straps, and handles; and even a leg extension attachment. This cage is also durably designed from 14-gauge square steel tubing and the weight bar can hold up to 300 pounds.

[$1,300; marcypro.com]

