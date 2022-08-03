Best Home Gym Equipment for Small Spaces

9. Tempo Move Get it

One of the best values in a home gym setup, the Tempo Move provides equipment, programming, and real-time feedback like a personal trainer, all in one. The sleek, understated Tempo cabinet houses interchangeable smart weights to create dumbbells anywhere from 7.5 to 25 pounds. Dock your phone to the Tempo Core, which allows you to stream over 1,000 workout onto your TV. The Core uses your phone’s sensors and smart weights to analyze your form and load as you move. Tempo then offers real-time feedback on your form, recommends weights based on your performance, and will tell you when you’re ready to knock it up to the next level—all for under $500.

[$495; tempo.com]

