Best Hybrid Jackets That Balance Warmth and Breathability

Hybrid jackets are one of the newest—and smartest—outerwear trends we’ve seen as of late. Combining a variety of fabrics or insulation, hybrid jackets are the perfect body-temperature regulator—allowing you to fine tune the amount of warmth and breathability required for specific activities, be it ski touring, skinning, cycling, or just wandering around town.

Think of a hybrid like a vest over a light jacket, but all in one garment. Most have insulation on the chest, back, and torso with stretchy, water-resistant fabric along the arms for breathability. No surprise, hybrid jackets have caught on fast and now come in a wide range of styles and designs. Here are seven of our favorites to handle body-temperature fluctuations during your favorite winter activities.

1. Saucony Boulder OysterPuff Jacket

Saucony, the running shoe brand, now makes outerwear offering equal parts performance and style. A sleek running jacket that’s both wind- and water-resistant, the Boulder OysterPuff Jacket is insulated with recycled polyester and ground oyster shells—hence the name. The sleeves feature a brushed, fleece-like inside to keep your arms warm and cozy.

2. Dynafit Radical Infinium Hybrid Jacket

Ski touring is a high-output endeavor that’ll get your motor revving in cold temperatures and, often enough, inclement weather. But you don’t want to overheat under a bulky, heavy shell. Enter the Dynafit Radical hybrid—an optimal mix of highly windproof and water-resistant Gore-Tex Infinium (a three-layer Gore-Tex textile) and Dynastretch fabric that breathes and insulates. Infinium is added to the shoulders, chest, upper arms, and hood to protect you from the elements. Stretchy material in hot spots—like your back and underarms—keeps you from overheating while, say, skinning up a mountain. A brushed inner face adds comfort and warmth, while pit zips provide extra ventilation.

