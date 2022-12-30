Best Hybrid Jackets That Balance Warmth and Breathability

3. Cotopaxi Trico Hybrid Jacket Get it

The Cotopaxi Trico jacket is a more relaxed type of hybrid, using a mix of high-pile fleece and synthetic insulation to give you a great camp jacket for chilly weather. The fleece makes up the arms and bottom half of the jacket, while 100-percent recycled synthetic insulation comprises the chest, upper back, and hood. The fleece-lined hybrid comes in a variety of Cotopaxi’s signature vibrant color-block combos and features other repurposed bits, like foam and brushed tricot.

[$165; cotopaxi.com]

