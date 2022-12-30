Best Hybrid Jackets That Balance Warmth and Breathability

4. Arc’teryx Delta Hybrid Hoody Get it

Specifically designed for the climatic—and climactic—challenges of climbing outdoors, the Arc’teryx Delta hoodie blends a gridded Polartec fleece for the main body with a lightweight nylon cladding on the chest, upper arms, and hood. The fleece adds warmth and breathability while the nylon provides some protection from wind and light rain. Its slick surface also makes layering easier. A perfect hybrid for chilly days at the crag, this jacket works as either a mid-layer while belaying or as your only layer while solving a stubborn project.

[$200; arcteryx.com]

