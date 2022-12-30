Best Hybrid Jackets That Balance Warmth and Breathability

5. Salewa Ortles Hybrid Jacket Get it

The Ortles hybrid is made for tackling stop-and-go outdoor adventures that generate warmth while moving in the cold—like ski or alpine mountaineering. This Salewa hybrid is almost fully insulated with a body-mapped blend of materials to optimize warmth and protection, and only eschews insulation on the lower arms to aid mobility. The insulation is a blend of wool and polyester, while the outer shell is a mix of Bluesign materials like a stretchy PFC-free bamboo/synthetic blend and nylon ripstop. The whole jacket is designed to be ergonomic, with a tailored fit, tapered sleeves, and a close-fitting hood that’s adjustable in the rear, and a wide front collar.

[$200; salewa.com]

