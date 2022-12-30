Best Hybrid Jackets That Balance Warmth and Breathability

6. KUIU Axis Thermal Hybrid Hooded Jacket Get it

Made for the rigors that hunters go through while braving the elements for the perfect shot, the KUIU Axis hybrid jacket is a warm and rugged blend between a puffer and a soft shell. The synthetic insulation is body mapped to provide warmth where needed—the core and biceps—while the stretchy paneling on the hood, shoulders, lower back, and forearms adds a waterproof layer of protection. The hood is ready for any sudden storms, with a visor and dual adjustment points, and multiple points are easily tightened up against the elements like the cuffs, hem, and hood. Pit zips provide relief from rising temps while hiking hills or busting brush.

[$349; kuiu.com]

