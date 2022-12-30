Best Hybrid Jackets That Balance Warmth and Breathability

7. Capranea Tumas Hybrid Sweater Get it

This is the hybrid you want to be wearing while sipping espresso at the ski lodge or exploring a snowy cityscape. It’s made from luxe materials like merino wool for the main body and down insulation around the collar and across the chest. A YKK half zip on the front offers some temperature regulation, plus utility with a zippered chest pocket. The elbows feature patches knitted in a contrasting color, while a hem adjustment cord helps keep out chilly drafts.

[$450; capranea.us]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!