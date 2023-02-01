Best Indoor Golf Gear to Keep Your Game Up to Par This Winter

Winter can be depressing for golfers, who typically spend the season indoors, putting into a coffee cup while dreaming about jetting off to South Florida for some warm weather rounds. Fortunately, thanks to advances in technology, indoor golf is more than just a novelty. It’s a legitimate way to get your off-season fix. There’s now a ton of great indoor golf gear that can make the at-home experience almost as good as the real thing, and we’ve rounded up some of the best to keep you swinging all year long.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Ryan D’Arcy, CEO of X-Golf, a chain of indoor golf facilities that uses simulators, is leading a vanguard business offering realistic golf experiences off the course. “I can play a full round of golf in 30 minutes without worrying about the weather or getting stuck behind a slow foursome,” says D’Arcy. X-Golf’s facilities are state of the art, but the simulation technology they use has trickled into the consumer market, so now even your average golfer can play 18 at Pebble Beach from the comfort of their own home.

It’s not just high-tech golf simulators that have improved. Even the humble roll-out putting green has gotten more sophisticated. With all the new gear and technology flooding the indoor golf space, winter just might become your new favorite golf season. Here’s everything you need to make the most of the “off season,” whether you want to build a full at-home simulator or just find a way to practice your swing in a cramped apartment.

1. Swing Logic SLX MicroSim Home Golf Simulator

The biggest problem with practicing golf at home? Having enough space to swing a club. Swing Logic addresses that issue with the SLX MicroSim, a sensor that installs on a weighted swing stick specifically designed to allow you to take a full swing in a small room. The sensor tracks and delivers ball speed, club face alignment, and total distance while working with simulation software that pairs with your iOS device or PC. You can play five different courses in your living room, or just hit the range. It’s not as accurate as a professional grade launch monitor, but it’s a fun way to keep swinging during the off season without breaking the bank.

[$219; swinglogic.us]

Get it

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!