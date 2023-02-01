Best Indoor Golf Gear to Keep Your Game Up to Par This Winter

2. Bushnell Golf Launch Pro Golf Launch Monitor Get it

This is not a toy. The Bushnell Launch Pro is arguably the most accurate launch monitor on the market, delivering key data about your swing and the trajectory of the ball, so you can figure out how to eliminate that slice with your driver. It’s not cheap, but it’s a professional grade monitor that collects the data by taking pictures of your ball strike instead of using radar to capture data like most other monitors on the market. The result is more accurate tracking. The Launch Pro has a small screen that displays your data immediately after hitting, but if you want to simulate playing a course, you’ll need a gaming PC; the simulator platform Bushnell uses isn’t compatible with mobile devices.

[$4,000; bushnellgolf.com]

