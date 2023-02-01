Best Indoor Golf Gear to Keep Your Game Up to Par This Winter

3. Garmin Approach R10 Portable Golf Launch Monitor Get it

The Approach R10 is a small, budget-friendly launch monitor that uses radar technology to track and analyze your strike. The monitor captures all the key metrics, from club head speed to ball spin, pairing that data with video, so you can analyze all aspects of your swing. The Approach R10 is compatible with a variety of different simulator software (including the popular E6 Connect), enabling you can play virtual courses in your living room.

[$599; garmin.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!