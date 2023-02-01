Best Indoor Golf Gear to Keep Your Game Up to Par This Winter

4. Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls Get it

Do you need a different ball for hitting indoors? No. Any ball will do. But the Titleist Pro V1 is engineered with an internal radar reflective marker that helps radar-based launch monitors like the Garmin Approach R10 pick up spin, delivering more accurate data. It’s also a great ball on the course, allowing you to maximize your distance and better control ball spin.

[$55 a dozen; titleist.com]

