6. Izzo Triple Chip Net Get it

There’s no reason to get too fancy with a chipping target. Izzo’s Triple Chip is a collapsible, three-sided training aid that gives you three different sized targets. Hit from the carpet or a practice mat and perfect your short game in your living room. Then fold it away when you’re done.

[$30; izzo.com]

