Best Indoor Golf Gear to Keep Your Game Up to Par This Winter

7. Motivo Strokesaver Tri-Turf Golf Mat Get it

More grass is better, right? The Strokesaver offers three kinds of grass—short grass that mimics the fairway and two lengths of taller grass that mimic the rough—so you can practice a wider variety of shots at home. We like the superior shock-absorption properties in the base of the mat, which keeps your club from bouncing and gives a more realistic feel.

[From $129; motivogolf.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!