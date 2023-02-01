Best Indoor Golf Gear to Keep Your Game Up to Par This Winter

9. BirdieBall Deluxe Package Putting Green Get it

Retire the coffee mug putting target and practice your putts on turf that’s designed to mimic the action of actual putting greens. BirdieBall’s home greens feature a surface that changes speeds depending on the direction of your putt, so you can practice putting with the grain and against the grain. And you can roll it up when you’re not using it.

[$277; birdieball.com]

