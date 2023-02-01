Gear

Best Indoor Golf Gear to Keep Your Game Up to Par This Winter

Rectangular putting green on a white background.
8
Courtesy Image 8 / 8

9. BirdieBall Deluxe Package Putting Green

Get it

Retire the coffee mug putting target and practice your putts on turf that’s designed to mimic the action of actual putting greens. BirdieBall’s home greens feature a surface that changes speeds depending on the direction of your putt, so you can practice putting with the grain and against the grain. And you can roll it up when you’re not using it.

[$277; birdieball.com]

Aerial view of SilverRock Golf Resort, La Quinta, California. winter golf destinations

The Best Golf Courses for a Winter Escape

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear