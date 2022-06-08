2. Level6 11.6 Ultralight Get It

Plan on hiking your SUP into lakes, hidden estuaries, and other hard-to-reach secret spots? The 11.6 Ultralight from Canada’s Level6 bills itself as 30 percent lighter and more compactable than most other boards of the same size. Its Lilliputian stripes owe themselves to its Mono-layer fusion. Instead of gluing two layers of PVC together, the material is fused with heat and pressure, making it lighter and stiffer. Its rigidity is made more robust with the addition of a carbon rail through the midline. Unlike boards adapted from ocean wave designs, this one, measuring a touring-efficient 11’6”x32”x4.7”, was built to be lake-specific from the beginning—combining stability, tracking, and speed into a package suitable for beginner to advanced paddlers. Use it on lakes, bays, mellow flatwater, and even SUP yoga. Then, roll it up, put it in the back of your car, and hit après. It comes with a deck pad, tool-less cruising fin, high-pressure two-way pump, repair kit, deck bungees, and roller carrying bag with retractable handle and shoulder straps.

[$1,250; levelsix.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!