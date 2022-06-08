3. NRS Thrive Get It

From urban estuaries to wilderness rivers to alpine lakes, the Thrive series of SUPs (available in 9’10”, 10’3”, 10’8”, and 11’) are go-anywhere, do-it-all boards. With a beginner-friendly shape, they handle touring, fitness paddling, easy river running, and more. We got our hands on the 11-footer and found it affordable and functional for forays on our local lake and mild sections of our town river. While compromising a bit of maneuverability and speed, its 36-inch width and 6-inch thickness make it yoga-stable. Its thickness also enables a 20-psi inflate for rigidity. An acrylic compound integrated into the deck improves stiffness without adding weight, while still folding compactly for transport and crawlspace storage. Heavy-duty PVC with drop-stitch construction and double sidewalls increase durability against errant rocks. It comes with three removable, interchangeable plastic fins to customize your setup—plus D-rings and bungee cord for rigging, three carrying handles, high-pressure pump with gauge, carry bag, and repair kit.

[From $1,095, nrs.com]

