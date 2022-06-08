4. Bad Fish iSHAPE Get It

Perfect for flatwater cruising and surfing two- to three-foot ocean swells, this baby pulls out all the stops to bridge the gap between hardshell and inflatable performance. Credit its AirLite dropstitch, which weighs less, keeps it rigid, and rolls and packs easily—plus its streamlined 12’6”x28″x5″ size, the perfect length to catch the smallest green bump and width to feel stable but not chunky underfoot. It also has two other nifty features. One is a secondary front Air Shape Chamber on top of the bow that adds volume for shedding water and punching through chop and oncoming swell. It also increases the nose rocker the tighter you inflate it. Simply add air to help keep the bow up on steeper drops, prevent pearling, and bust through swell. Another great feature is its Wiki Foam Rail, creating an edge to provide clean release off waves. It works by eliminating the drag created when your board starts hydroplaning. Simply lean back and turn on the rail and brace for hardshell-like performance. It also comes with a four-point tie-down system, removable tri-fin, integrated water bottle holder, extra-wide padded carrying handle, dual-action pump, coil ankle leash, and backpack board bag.

[$1,399; badfishsup.com]

