5. RED Paddle 12-foot Voyager

RED’s newest touring board is named the Voyager for a reason. It’s designed for adventure and exploring—from transporting a picnic to the other side of the lake to loading up gear for an overnight outing. Measuring 12 feet long and 28 inches wide, its RSS system keeps it stiffer at lower pressures by simply slipping two plastic battens along the sides for extra rigidity. Meanwhile, its displacement V-shaped hull on the nose—created by tapering the cut of the drop stitch—breaks water’s surface tension for enhanced glide. Voila! Less effort to paddle longer. The concave nose also creates more bungee space for lashing down gear. The rubberized edge of its tail also aids water release and increases speed. What we really like are its three carrying handles for different hauling options. It has a twin fin setup for tracking and easy maneuvering in shallower waters, but also comes with a removable FCS center fin—via finger bolt—for deeper water and more trackability. You can tell some thought went into its carrying bag, which comes with rollers and smart compartments for fins, a pump, repair kit, and breakdown paddle. The bag’s “Transformer” feature also lets you just take the straps and pump for lightweight hauling.

[$1,649; redpaddleco.com]

