6. Isle Pioneer Get It

Isle’s best-selling inflatable SUP, the Pioneer, is a great price-point SUP designed for all skill levels. It’s suitable for everything from flatwater to slow-moving rivers, stable for first-timers, and lightweight for hauling down the path to the put-in. The board measures 10’6″x34″x6”, with the extra width and thickness serving up a capacity for 285 pounds and the stability for bringing the dog and yoga mat. Bringing more gear? Use its front and rear bungee system to tie-down coolers, drybags, fishing gear, and more. The entire package includes coil leash, a nylon touring fin, travel bag, iSUP pump, and carbon/hybrid, three-piece adjustable paddle.

[$395; islesurfandsup.com]

