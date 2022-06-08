7. Body Glove Performer 11 Get It

Body Glove’s Performer 11 is another price-point SUP and the company’s top-selling SUP in North America. The beginner-friendly board inflates in under five minutes and rolls up into a lightweight backpack that’s easy to carry and won’t cramp storage space. An improved overall shape makes it more streamlined, while AirFrame XT construction—a unique layering/dropstitch system with triple-layer stringers and side rails—combines with puncture-resistant PVC to create a solid platform no matter where you paddle. Wood grain Clear Tek adds an earthy, outdoor aesthetic and laser-engraved foot placement guides so you know where to stand. The package includes a three-piece adjustable paddle, electric and dual-action hand pump, coil ankle leash, repair kit, cell phone drybag, and storage backpack. Bonus: The company is partnering with One Tree Planted to plant a tree for every unit sold.

[$999; bodyglove.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!