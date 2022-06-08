8. iROCKER Blackfin CX Get It

Ranging from 19 to 21 pounds, iROCKER debuts its re-engineered Ultra Collection of four lightweight, compact SUPs—all great for traveling by plane, car, or even foot. We got our hands on the Blackfin, whose built-in carbon rail and cross thread drop-stitch boosts rigidity and stiffness. Measuring 10’6”x32.5”x6”, its shape is designed for speed and tracking, which we experienced firsthand racing the long straightaway on our local lake. It also comes with a weight capacity of 320 pounds, meaning you can go tandem with the kids or spouse. When it comes time to pack it up, you can fold it in half lengthwise, then roll it up into an uber-compact package that’s 50 percent smaller than previous models. Slide it into its padded pack with adjustable straps come haul-time. It comes with two touring fins, a 12V electric pump, coil leash, repair kit, five-piece paddle, and carrying pack.

[$949; irockersup.com]

