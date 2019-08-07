The 7 Best Alternatives to the Instant Pot

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Instant Pots are one of the hottest kitchen appliances on the market. And their do-it-all nature make them a particular favorite of busy adults and one-pot meal fans—especially fitness enthusiasts, including athletes and runners. But the Instant Pot isn’t the only player in the multicooker game. Plenty of other multicookers work just as well, and many for a comparable price.

What’s the Best Instant Pot Alternative? We looked at some of our favorite retailers, and chose the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp as our Best Instant Pot Alternative. Why? In addition to being a slow cooker and a pressure cooker, the Foodi has another extremely valuable kitchen weapon in its arsenal: it’s also an air fryer.

That’s right. In addition to being able to whip up complete one-pot meals in a matter of minutes, and slow-cook the tenderest, juiciest comfort foods slow and low, the Foodi will also air fry french fries, chicken wings, and much more without added oil. You can even cook frozen meats like brisket and whole chickens in it.

If it could make coffee and toast we’d throw all our other kitchen appliances out. The Ninja Foodi is, simply put, the best multicooker on the market.

What are the other Best Instant Pot Alternatives?

Crock-Pot Express Crock: It’s a great option from a trusted brand;

KitchenAid MultiCooker: This one isn’t a pressure cooker, but it does most everything else a multicooker should. It’s pricy, sure—but check out that counter appeal. The optional matching Stir Tower is nice, too;

VitaClay Smart Organic Multicooker: This appliance uses an organic clay cooking pot instead of metal. It’s a healthier option;

Presto Kitchen Kettle: This inexpensive multicooker isn’t a pressure cooker nor is it a slow cooker. it does just about everything else an Instant Pot does, though—and is also an air fryer.

So what’s the Best Instant Pot Alternative? Here are a few of our favorites.