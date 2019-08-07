The 7 Best Alternatives to the Instant Pot

Best Affordable Option GET IT!

Farberware Programmable MultiCooker

Of all the multicookers on this list, this is perhaps the closest to the Instant Pot in terms of design, style, and function. It does everything from pressure cook and slow cook to steam, boil, roast, and more. you can make breads, rice, desserts, yogurt—pretty much anything.

With nine presets, even the most complicated recipes and meals are simple. And clean-up is a breeze.

PROS:

-Almost identical in appearance and function to the Instant Pot

-“Rollback” price at Walmart

CONS:

-Some reviewers complained about the recipe booklet, but you can just look up more recipes online.

