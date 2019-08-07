The 7 Best Alternatives to the Instant Pot

Crock-Pot Express Crock

Depending on who you believe, this multicooker was on the market long before the Instant Pot. It has all the same functions: Four one-touch cook functions including slow cook, pressure cook, brown, and sauté, or steam; eight one-touch meal settings for meats and stews, beans and chili, rice and risotto, poultry, dessert, soups, yogurts, and multi-grains. Either way, it’s about as easy as can be.

Crock-Pot is renowned for great customer service, too. If you lose or break something, chances are pretty good they’ll send you another one free.

PROS:

-Dishwasher safe non-stick pot.

-Handy lid holder keeps counter mess-free

CONS:

-Pricier than the competition, but worth it.

Get It: Pick up the Crock-Pot Express Crock (from $80) at Amazon