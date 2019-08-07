The 7 Best Alternatives to the Instant Pot

Best Budget Option GET IT!

Presto Kitchen Kettle

This amazing little machine is neither a pressure cooker nor a slow cooker—but it does just about everyting else, and it can even do a few things the big multicookers can’t. Air fryer? Sure. Deep frying? Yep. It also roasts meat, steams vegetables, cooks soup and boils pasta.

Even better? It costs a fraction of what the big boys cost. Is it the perfect bachelor kitchen tool? Unless you’re an amateur chef, this little baby does just about everything you need a kitchen appliance to do. Except make coffee.

PROS:

-Dishwasher safe nonstick finish.

-4.4 stars on nearly 1.2k Amazon reviews

CONS:

-Your roast meat won’t be ready in 20 minutes, but your fries will be ready in five.

