The 7 Best Alternatives to the Instant Pot

Best Counter Appeal GET IT!

KitchenAid Stainless Steel Multi-Cooker

The KitchenAid multi-cooker delivers consistent culinary results with amazing versatility. With ten cooking modes and even heat technology, it constantly monitors the temperature of the cooking pot from 110 degrees to 450 degrees for precise temperature control. The digital display shows step-by-step instructions, temperature, and timer for up to 12 hours of cooking.

This is not a pressure cooker. But its counter appeal and this current deal make it too hard to resist.

PROS:

-Also available in black, blue, and red.

-The optional Stir Tower blends seamlessly into its design and keeps foods moving.

CONS:

-Not a pressure cooker, but does most everyting else a multicooker should.

Get It: Save $170 on the KitchenAid Multicooker (starting at $180; was $350) at Amazon