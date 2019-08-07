The 7 Best Alternatives to the Instant Pot

Best for Large Meals GET IT!

Cuisinart 3-In-1 Cook Central

The rectangular shape holds large dishes more effectively so your roast (or chicken, or whatever) doesn’t burn on the sides. Sauté vegetables, brown meats, and slow cook comfort foods right in the pot. Skip the stovetop with combination cooking: brown your ingredients right in the Cook Central, and then switch to slow cook to finish them off from the inside out. Once your meal is ready, the unit automatically shifts to Warm mode.

When dinner is over, the removable cooking pot is nonstick and dishwasher safe for effortless cleanup.

PROS:

-2,500 reviewers can’t be wrong.

-Comes in 4-, 6-, and 8-quart sizes.

CONS:

-Some reviewers say the teflon coating doesn’t last; for top quality, be sure your seller is amazon.com.

Get It: Pick up the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Cook Central (from $98) at Amazon