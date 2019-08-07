The 7 Best Alternatives to the Instant Pot

Best Organic Multicooker GET IT!

VitaClay Smart Organic Multicooker

Vitaclay contains an unglazed, organic clay pot that intensifies flavors, amplifies taste, and seals in essential nutrients, enzymes, and vitamins. The clay pot acts as a seasoning chamber, allowing you to cook dishes that are low in fat and cholesterol without added oil or grease. It’s aluminum-, teflon-, and lead-free; no non-stick chemicals contact your food.

More of a steamer, yogurt-, and rice-maker than a meat cooker, if you want delicious organic vegetarian and grain meals this might be the multicooker for you.

PROS:

-Organic, pure clay is 99 percent free of impurities and lead.

-In 2-, 6-, and 8-cup sizes, it looks great on the table, too.

CONS:

-This might have been our overall top choice but for the delicate nature of clay. Users say the pot is rather fragile; follow instructions closely.

Get It: Pick up the VitaClay Smart Organic Multicooker (from $130) at Amazon