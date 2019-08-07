The 7 Best Alternatives to the Instant Pot

Best Overall GET IT!

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp

The phenomenal Foodi lets you cook food quicker than traditional methods—up to 70 percent faster—and patented the Crisping Lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish. The Ninja Foodi gives you the best of pressure cooking and air frying, all in one pot.

Create multi-textured 360 meals by cooking proteins, veggies, and grains all together. You can even cook frozen meat! Start with the pressure cooker, then finish off your brisket or whole chicken with the roaster, air fryer, broiler, oven, or whatever crisping/browning method you prefer.

PROS:

-Dishwasher safe

-Comes in 6.5 or 8 quart sizes

CONS:

-No auto or preset functions, but you should be following the recipe anyway

Get It: Save $20 on the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp ($250; was $270) at Amazon